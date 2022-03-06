CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed on Saturday assured that the Authority is willing to prepare a PC-I based on guidelines set by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and facilitate them in setting up and reviving the old Islamabad Zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed on Saturday assured that the Authority is willing to prepare a PC-I based on guidelines set by the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and facilitate them in setting up and reviving the old Islamabad Zoo.

The Chairman CDA, Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan, and Architect Naeem Pasha visited the old zoo site, said a news release.

They discussed various options for reviving the place in consonance with the Islamabad High Court order.

The Chairperson IWMB briefed the participants at the IWMB site office about the future plans.

She underlined that the object was to create an environment where residents of Islamabad could benefit from the site.

However, there was a plan to have animatronic models of animals, visual gallery and informative 3D shows for engaging the public and informing them about the wildlife and need to preserve their freedom.

The next meeting was scheduled on Friday at CDA headquarters to discuss the concept plan. A target date of six weeks has been set to start the construction work on this revival effort where education and information will be focus whereas no live animals will be made captive.