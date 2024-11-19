CDA Chairman Accelerates Major Construction Projects In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s directives have sparked swift action on key infrastructure projects in the capital, following which the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange construction sites early in the morning to oversee progress.
During the visit, the chairman reviewed the ongoing work, inspected construction quality, and urged contractors to adhere to deadlines.
He emphasized round-the-clock operations to expedite completion and instructed simultaneous work on various sections of the projects, including the commencement of the Jinnah Avenue flyover.
“The pace of progress must accelerate, and all work should meet the highest quality standards,” Randhawa stated.
He also directed the immediate completion of utility line relocation.
Acknowledging the efforts of laborers on-site, Randhawa commended their hard work, reinforcing the commitment to timely project delivery.
A detailed briefing was provided to the chairman, confirming that all activities were on schedule.
Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Memon, alongside CDA officials, contractors, and consultants, joined the site visit.
Minister Mohsin Naqvi is personally monitoring the projects to ensure their timely and efficient completion.
