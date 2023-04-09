CDA Chairman announces Easter bonus for Christian employees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In a heartwarming gesture, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Noor ul Amin Mengal, announced an additional salary for all Christian employees, both regular and daily wages, on the occasion of Easter.

This announcement was made to appreciate and acknowledge the valuable contributions of the Christian community towards the development and prosperity of the Federal capital.

Moreover, to further enhance the festivities of the day, Mengal announced that all swings and entertainment facilities at Lake View Park, F-9, and Daman-e-Koh would be made free for children.

He also directed the concerned estate commissioner and officers to ensure that all facilities are provided free of cost to the Christian community.

Mengal further emphasized the resolution of problems faced by Christian employees working in the Sanitation Wing, directing for their immediate resolution.