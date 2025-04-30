CDA Chairman assures accelerated development work in Sector I-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has assured that the long-delayed development work in Sector I-12 will be expedited.

His commitment came during a meeting held on Wednesday at CDA Headquarters with a delegation representing the allottees of Sector I-12.

The allottees, many of whom have been waiting for possession of their plots for over three decades, presented a written request to the CDA chairman outlining several pressing issues. These included slow-paced development, the continued presence of garbage in the sector, and the absence of basic infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads—essential prerequisites for residential construction.

Kashif Iftikhar, who represented the delegation, highlighted the sluggish pace of work and raised concerns over the unremoved garbage in the sector, which poses serious environmental and health risks. In response, Chairman Randhawa handed over the written complaint of allottees to Dr Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, member planning & Design and directed him to take immediate action.

Following the meeting with the chairman, the delegation also held discussions with Member Planning & Design. Mubashir Hussain, another allottee, pointed out the lack of fundamental amenities in the sector during the meeting. Member Planning assured the delegation that efforts were underway to provide amenities and a partial possession of plots would be granted to some allottees by June after.

Farhan Tanveer, another allottee, emphasized the urgent need for road construction and provision of utilities, saying, “These are prerequisites for starting construction on our plots.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tabraiz reminded the member planning that most allottees belonged to the poor or middle class and had been waiting for decades to build homes on their allotted plots.

He requested the member planning to accelerate the development process and grant full possession at the earliest.

Later, the delegation also met with the Member Engineering, Syed Nafasat Raza who directed his private secretary to record all issues presented by the allottees. He assured them that their concerns would be addressed.