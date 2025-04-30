CDA Chairman Assures Accelerated Development Work In Sector I-12
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has assured that the long-delayed development work in Sector I-12 will be expedited.
His commitment came during a meeting held on Wednesday at CDA Headquarters with a delegation representing the allottees of Sector I-12.
The allottees, many of whom have been waiting for possession of their plots for over three decades, presented a written request to the CDA chairman outlining several pressing issues. These included slow-paced development, the continued presence of garbage in the sector, and the absence of basic infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads—essential prerequisites for residential construction.
Kashif Iftikhar, who represented the delegation, highlighted the sluggish pace of work and raised concerns over the unremoved garbage in the sector, which poses serious environmental and health risks. In response, Chairman Randhawa handed over the written complaint of allottees to Dr Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, member planning & Design and directed him to take immediate action.
Following the meeting with the chairman, the delegation also held discussions with Member Planning & Design. Mubashir Hussain, another allottee, pointed out the lack of fundamental amenities in the sector during the meeting. Member Planning assured the delegation that efforts were underway to provide amenities and a partial possession of plots would be granted to some allottees by June after.
Farhan Tanveer, another allottee, emphasized the urgent need for road construction and provision of utilities, saying, “These are prerequisites for starting construction on our plots.”
Meanwhile, Muhammad Tabraiz reminded the member planning that most allottees belonged to the poor or middle class and had been waiting for decades to build homes on their allotted plots.
He requested the member planning to accelerate the development process and grant full possession at the earliest.
Later, the delegation also met with the Member Engineering, Syed Nafasat Raza who directed his private secretary to record all issues presented by the allottees. He assured them that their concerns would be addressed.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman assures accelerated development work in Sector I-126 minutes ago
-
SACM visits special education centre of excellence6 minutes ago
-
AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria16 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FDA16 minutes ago
-
SC seeks report on committee formed to restore student unions16 minutes ago
-
5th Round of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue concludes16 minutes ago
-
The New York Times exposes Indian forces atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK16 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker arrested16 minutes ago
-
IFA trains food staff to boost safety in Capital restaurants26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dir Lower warns against fake calls26 minutes ago
-
SFJ leader urges children of East Punjab to stop parents from fighting against Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Ulema pledge full support to armed forces against Indian hostility26 minutes ago