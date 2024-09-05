CDA chairman assures FPCCI delegation of business-friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday emphasized his commitment to creating a business-friendly environment in Islamabad, facilitating the corporate sector.

The CDA chairman held a meeting with a delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Atif Ikram Shaikh.

The delegation apprised the Chairman of the challenges faced by the business community.

Chairman Randhawa assured the delegation that all issues would be addressed on a priority basis and requested a written submission of the problems to devise a comprehensive strategy for their resolution.

The Chairman announced concrete steps to complete various development projects in Islamabad, including the establishment of a Business Facilitation Center.

This center will provide all necessary facilities to the business community under one roof, ensuring ease of doing business.

Randhawa also promised to involve the corporate sector and business community in consultations for facilitation measures, ensuring that all legitimate issues are resolved promptly.