CDA Chairman Assures FPCCI Delegation Of Business-friendly Environment
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday emphasized his commitment to creating a business-friendly environment in Islamabad, facilitating the corporate sector.
The CDA chairman held a meeting with a delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Atif Ikram Shaikh.
The delegation apprised the Chairman of the challenges faced by the business community.
Chairman Randhawa assured the delegation that all issues would be addressed on a priority basis and requested a written submission of the problems to devise a comprehensive strategy for their resolution.
The Chairman announced concrete steps to complete various development projects in Islamabad, including the establishment of a Business Facilitation Center.
This center will provide all necessary facilities to the business community under one roof, ensuring ease of doing business.
Randhawa also promised to involve the corporate sector and business community in consultations for facilitation measures, ensuring that all legitimate issues are resolved promptly.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM reaffirms Pakistan readiness to promote intra-Commomwealth trade, advancing agenda20 seconds ago
-
Three officers transferred/posted in Pakistan Railways23 seconds ago
-
Dr Muhammad Afzal assumes additional charge as VC UoE Lahore26 seconds ago
-
PFA unearths two units packing adulterated tea leaves, species in Shah Alam Market29 seconds ago
-
Two children died in Sehwan poisonous drug incident33 seconds ago
-
All three Mpox patients recover: DG Public Health35 seconds ago
-
Trader’s house burgled in Khanewal10 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador felicitates Pakistan on Defense Day10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies10 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in Hala boat mishap incident10 minutes ago
-
Disaster preparedness knowledge enhanced in Balochistan: Ghorezai10 minutes ago
-
40 gangs busted, 113 outlaws arrested in August11 minutes ago