CDA Chairman Assures Senate Body For Early Completion Of Additional Suits

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Wednesday assured the Senate House Committee of early completion of additional family suits in Parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Wednesday assured the Senate House Committee of early completion of additional family suits in Parliament lodges.

The committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla at Old PIPS Hall Parliament Lodges Islamabad.

The committee was briefed about the maintenance of old blocks of Parliament Lodges and construction of new additional blocks.

The implementation of the recommendations given in the committee meeting on September 16, 2020 were reviewed in the Senate House committee.

Officials of the company said that the PC-1 will be ready in December and tender will be advertised in February 2021while briefing about the designing and construction of additional family suits in Parliament lodges.

The committee was also informed that in the additional block, Aluminum and UPVC work would be done and instead of split AC, VRF system would be installed.

The committee chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said there are some issues with VRF system, so which company installs this system should give maintenance for ten years.

Chairman of the committee said that the old elevators of the lodges were not working properly and Planning Minister Asad Umar assured the committee for release of funds but CDA officials informed the committee that letter has been written to the Ministry of Finance but the funds have not been released yet.

Chairman Committee directed the concerned company to submit weekly progress report regarding the additional faimly suits in Parliament Lodges.

Regarding the maintenance work of the senators' suits, the committee decided that it would be reviewed in detail in the next meeting.

