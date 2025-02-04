CDA Chairman, Azerbaijan Envoy Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation.
During the meeting, Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need to expand collaboration across various sectors.
He noted that both nations have significant opportunities to enhance partnerships that could benefit their people and economies.
Discussions also focused on promoting cultural exchanges to foster greater understanding and appreciation between the two countries. Both officials acknowledged the importance of identifying new opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.
The meeting highlights the commitment of Pakistan and Azerbaijan to deepening their diplomatic and developmental engagements. Chairman Randhawa assured the Azerbaijani envoy of his full support in further strengthening bilateral relations.
