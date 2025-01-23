Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday proposed introducing IT-based solutions such as e-billing and net metering to tackle water-related issues and improve efficiency in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday proposed introducing IT-based solutions such as e-billing and net metering to tackle water-related issues and improve efficiency in the Federal capital.

The CDA Chairman while chairing a high-level meeting focused on the operational road-map for the newly established Islamabad Water Agency, which has been tasked with addressing the city’s growing water-related challenges.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the need for the agency to adopt a proactive role in resolving these issues effectively.

The DG Islamabad Water provided an overview of the city’s water management challenges, highlighting resource and financial constraints.

In response, Chairman Randhawa emphasized greater transparency in water resource management, calling for the adoption of an e-governance model.

Sharing Lahore's experience, the DG WASA Lahore who participated virtually discussed the city’s successful water management initiatives, including a centralized control room for real-time monitoring and an advanced complaint resolution system.

These insights were noted as potential models for Islamabad’s water management strategy. The meeting also addressed the provision of clean drinking water through filtration plants. Officials reported that efforts to restore and repair existing filtration plants in Islamabad were already underway.

Chairman Randhawa underlined the importance of sustainable measures to ensure a steady supply of clean drinking water for Islamabad’s residents in the long term.

He reiterated his commitment to overcoming the city’s water challenges and improving water delivery systems. The establishment of the Islamabad Water Agency is seen as a significant step towards addressing the city’s pressing water issues.

The focus on e-governance and sustainable solutions reflects the CDA’s dedication to ensuring better water resource management for the capital’s growing population.