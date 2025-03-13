CDA Chairman Calls On Punjab Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed launching of the operations of electric buses on Fateh Jang and Hassan Abdal routes during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.
It was decided in principle to extend the routes of CDA electric buses on the Fateh Jang route to make the journey to Islamabad more convenient for the people. The Chairman CDA assured to get formal approval from the BoD.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, speaking on the occasion, said that he is with the Chief Minister Punjab for the development and betterment of the province.
“Although the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) enjoy distinct identities as political parties, both will continue to work together for the welfare of the country and the people.
Appreciating the initiative of running electric buses on the Fatah Jang route, the Punjab Governor said that the CDA is running environment-friendly electric buses in Islamabad and its expansion of the routes of electric buses for the people of backward areas is commendable. He added that we need to put aside all our political differences and prioritize only the public interest.
Punjab Governor said the PPP manifesto is dedicated to serve the people and provide them with basic facilities of life.
