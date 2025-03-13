Open Menu

CDA Chairman Calls On Punjab Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM

CDA chairman calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed launching of the operations of electric buses on Fateh Jang and Hassan Abdal routes during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

It was decided in principle to extend the routes of CDA electric buses on the Fateh Jang route to make the journey to Islamabad more convenient for the people. The Chairman CDA assured to get formal approval from the BoD.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, speaking on the occasion, said that he is with the Chief Minister Punjab for the development and betterment of the province.

“Although the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) enjoy distinct identities as political parties, both will continue to work together for the welfare of the country and the people.

Appreciating the initiative of running electric buses on the Fatah Jang route, the Punjab Governor said that the CDA is running environment-friendly electric buses in Islamabad and its expansion of the routes of electric buses for the people of backward areas is commendable. He added that we need to put aside all our political differences and prioritize only the public interest.

Punjab Governor said the PPP manifesto is dedicated to serve the people and provide them with basic facilities of life.

Recent Stories

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

1 hour ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

2 hours ago
End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

3 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

3 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan