CDA Chairman Celebrates Eid With Patients, Orphans, And Sanitation Workers

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday marked Eid-ul-Fitr with a series of goodwill visits to Capital Hospital, Edhi Home, and the city’s sanitation staff, emphasizing public service and community welfare.

Chairman Randhawa spent time with young patients at Capital Hospital’s Children’s Ward, inquiring about their treatment and reassuring parents of quality healthcare.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical facilities for all patients.

During his visit, he inaugurated a new Registration Center, OPD for Chronic Patients, and a mosque at the hospital.

Additionally, he announced the launch of the Capital Journal of Medical Sciences, a research initiative aimed at promoting evidence-based medical practices among doctors.

The CDA Chairman then visited Edhi Home, where he celebrated Eid with orphaned and underprivileged children, distributing gifts and sharing joyful moments.

He praised the organization’s humanitarian efforts, calling its work with orphans, persons with disabilities, and the elderly a "noble mission."

Earlier in the day, Randhawa met with CDA sanitation staff, acknowledging their tireless efforts in maintaining Islamabad’s cleanliness during Eid festivities.

He commended their dedication and assured them of continued support and encouragement.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated his resolve to enhance civic facilities and ensure the well-being of Islamabad’s residents, stating that such initiatives reflect the spirit of communal harmony and service.

