CDA Chairman chairs meeting to address Islamabad’s water situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In response to the growing concerns over water availability in the Federal capital, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a high-level meeting here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by board members, Director General (DG) of Islamabad Water, and other senior officials to discuss the current water situation and devise strategies to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents of Islamabad.

During the meeting, DG Islamabad Water Management provided a detailed briefing on the current water reserves and supply mechanisms.

It was highlighted that water is being supplied to the city through major sources, including Simly Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tube wells.

The meeting was informed that water reserves are being utilized according to the city’s requirements, but the situation remains challenging due to a 40% decrease in rainfall across the country, as reported by the Meteorological Department.

This has led to drought-like conditions in several regions, including Islamabad.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the officials to formulate a comprehensive strategy to address the water crisis.

He emphasized the need for efficient management of water resources and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the cleanliness of water sources.

Randhawa who also holds the charge of Chief

Commissioner Islamabad directed all Assistant Commissioners and Islamabad Rescue officials to submit detailed reports on the cleanliness of water sources.

To enhance transparency and monitoring, the CDA Chairman ordered the installation of live cameras at tube wells to monitor water supply in real-time.

He further directed that data related to water supply and other operational matters be made available to the public through a dedicated website.

Randhawa instructed the concerned departments to ensure that all water tankers are operational and any shortages are addressed immediately.

He also directed the Member T&D to install a tracker system in all water tankers to improve efficiency and accountability.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of digitizing all billing and payment processes to streamline operations.

He directed that all cash transactions be phased out as soon as possible and encouraged the promotion of online banking and mobile apps for water bill payments and other transactions to facilitate citizens.

To address staffing shortages, Randhawa ordered the immediate recruitment of additional human resources, including drivers, for Islamabad Water.

He also directed the Member Finance to ensure the availability of funds for water-related initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to tackle the water crisis head-on and ensure that the residents of Islamabad receive an uninterrupted and clean water supply.