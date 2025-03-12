CDA Chairman, Chinese delegation discuss investment in digital infrastructure, tourism projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with a high-level delegation from the Chinese Embassy at the CDA Headquarters on Wednesday.

The Chinese delegation, led by Minister Counselor Mr. Yang Guangyuan, included Second Secretary Mr. Xie Yang and Attache Mr. Yang Depang.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration in digital infrastructure, tourism, and recreational projects, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-China relations.

Chairman Randhawa warmly welcomed the delegation and highlighted CDA’s efforts to transform Islamabad into a modern and beautiful city.

The Chinese delegation commended the CDA’s initiatives under Chairman Randhawa’s leadership, acknowledging the progress made in urban development and infrastructure.

During the meeting, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the potential for Chinese investment in Islamabad, particularly in the digital economy and IT sectors.

He stated, “The digital economy and IT are the bright future of Pakistan, and we seek to benefit from China’s expertise in big data and digitization.”

The Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in investing in the establishment of Tier-4 data centers in Pakistan, which would significantly enhance the country’s digital infrastructure.

Chairman Randhawa revealed that the CDA is in the process of selecting optimal locations for these data centers, underscoring Islamabad’s potential to become a regional hub for big data.

He assured the delegation that China’s technical expertise and experience in establishing data centers would be fully utilized, paving the way for a robust digital ecosystem in the capital.

The meeting also explored opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted Islamabad’s untapped potential in tourism, citing the city’s natural beauty and strategic location.

The Chinese delegation appreciated CDA’s efforts to develop recreational projects, including the electric cable car, Islamabad Eye Ferris Wheel, theme park, and zipline in F-9 Park.

These projects aim to boost tourism and provide world-class recreational facilities for residents and visitors alike.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in digital infrastructure and tourism.

The Chinese delegation expressed confidence in Islamabad’s growth trajectory and pledged to support CDA’s vision for a modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced city.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties agreeing to enhance mutual cooperation in various sectors.