CDA Chairman Commends Role Of 'Margalla Hills' Firefighters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday invited the "Margalla Hills" firefighting crew to his office, honouring them as a special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Randhawa acknowledged the successful containment of fires on Margalla Hills. He praised the diligent role of Margalla Hills firefighters, in preventing significant damage through effective fire control. Randhawa stated that the crew was invited for encouragement in accordance with the directive from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Additionally, Randhawa confirmed that, following the Federal Minister's directive, the firefighting crew would be rewarded.

He mentioned that the crew will be supplied with modern equipment to enhance their accessibility to hills during fire incidents.

Additionally, he stated that vehicles will be acquired for transporting the crew during such occurrences.

Randhawa cautioned about the heightened risk of fires on Margalla Hills during intense heat and urged the crew to maintain their preparedness as usual.

He reassured that prompt action would be taken to resolve any issues the crew may have.

It is worth mentioning here that Chairman Randhawa personally visited the Margalla Hills firefighting crew at their posts, shaking hands and commending their role and announced a special reward for the crew members involved in the firefighting efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon and a member of the CDA Environment department were also present on the occasion.

