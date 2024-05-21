CDA Chairman Commends Role Of 'Margalla Hills' Firefighters
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday invited the "Margalla Hills" firefighting crew to his office, honouring them as a special guests
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday invited the "Margalla Hills" firefighting crew to his office, honouring them as a special guests.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Randhawa acknowledged the successful containment of fires on Margalla Hills. He praised the diligent role of Margalla Hills firefighters, in preventing significant damage through effective fire control. Randhawa stated that the crew was invited for encouragement in accordance with the directive from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Additionally, Randhawa confirmed that, following the Federal Minister's directive, the firefighting crew would be rewarded.
He mentioned that the crew will be supplied with modern equipment to enhance their accessibility to hills during fire incidents.
Additionally, he stated that vehicles will be acquired for transporting the crew during such occurrences.
Randhawa cautioned about the heightened risk of fires on Margalla Hills during intense heat and urged the crew to maintain their preparedness as usual.
He reassured that prompt action would be taken to resolve any issues the crew may have.
It is worth mentioning here that Chairman Randhawa personally visited the Margalla Hills firefighting crew at their posts, shaking hands and commending their role and announced a special reward for the crew members involved in the firefighting efforts.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon and a member of the CDA Environment department were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims
Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO
District Task Force addresses electricity issues in Battagram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations5 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector9 minutes ago
-
Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad sit-in9 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian President12 minutes ago
-
District Task Force addresses electricity issues in Battagram12 minutes ago
-
World Nursing Day marked in Peshawar17 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi assures Hangu delegation of re ..17 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC charter17 minutes ago
-
Theatre and Film Script Writing Workshop continues at PNCA28 minutes ago
-
FCCI offers condolences on Iranian President's death28 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time for recovery of missing poet50 minutes ago