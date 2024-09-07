CDA Chairman Conducts Comprehensive Review Of Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over a high-level meeting on Saturday to assess the performance and progress of various CDA projects and initiatives
Senior officers of the authority attended the meeting.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for financial discipline to ensure CDA's financial stability and directed department heads to submit monthly reports on their targets and achievements. He also instructed the Resource Wing to report to the Member Finance to enhance revenue collection.
The meeting reviewed the Islamabad Beautification Plan, which aims to install traditional and cultural sculptures, median strips, and landscaping across the city. The first phase of digital parking is set to launch soon, and discussions were held on introducing more entertainment options, including cinemas and recreational facilities.
Additionally, the meeting focused on upcoming projects tailored for overseas Pakistanis, demonstrating CDA's commitment to catering to the needs of all stakeholders.
