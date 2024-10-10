CDA chairman confident about facilities at SEO venue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has expressed confidence on the facilities to be provided to the foreign delegates at Jinnah Convention Centre during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The CDA chairman visited the venue on Thursday to inspect the renovation work. The Member Engineering and relevant officers were also present during the visit.

Randhawa directed that the cleaning and finishing work at the Jinnah Convention Center should be completed as soon as possible.

He also inspected modern conferencing systems, lighting, high-speed internet, and sound systems. It is noteworthy that the main Hall of the convention center has already been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) regrading making preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit. The CDA has upgraded the Jinnah Convention Center to meet the international standards for the SCO Summit.

Later, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also visited D-Chowk and Constitution Avenue.

During his visit, he was informed that the CDA is making significant efforts to beautify the city. Horticulture and landscaping on VIP and alternative routes are in the final stages, and various designs elements, sculptures, and lighting are being installed to enhance the city's beauty. Additionally, lighting and beautification work is also being done on interchanges, underpasses, and bridges.

Regarding the SCO, digital banners and SMD screens are being installed at various locations in Islamabad. The repair and maintenance work on major roads, including the installation of curbstones and lining, is going on in rapid pace.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the CDA is committed to prepare the city for the SCO Summit in the best possible manner.