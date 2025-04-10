CDA chairman directs accelerated development work in Park Enclave

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has issued directives to expedite development works in Park Enclave, ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has issued directives to expedite development works in Park Enclave, ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the CDA headquarters, on Thursday Chairman Randhawa reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in Park Enclave.

Senior officials, including Member Engineering, Member Finance, Member Planning, and other key officers, attended the meeting.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the need to speed up civil and electrical infrastructure work, including road improvements, streetlight installation, water supply, and other essential facilities.

He emphasized strict monitoring through a proper mechanism to ensure adherence to deadlines. The chairman instructed the Member Environment and other concerned officials to oversee landscaping, tree plantation, and beautification efforts, ensuring the use of environmentally friendly trees.

He also called for the installation of modern, aesthetically designed street-lights to enhance the area’s appeal.

Highlighting the CDA’s commitment to public welfare, Randhawa directed the immediate resolution of residents' concerns in Park Enclave, reaffirming that addressing citizens' problems remains the authority’s top priority.