CDA Chairman Directs Accelerated Development Work In Park Enclave
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 09:06 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has issued directives to expedite development works in Park Enclave, ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has issued directives to expedite development works in Park Enclave, ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects.
Presiding over a high-level meeting at the CDA headquarters, on Thursday Chairman Randhawa reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in Park Enclave.
Senior officials, including Member Engineering, Member Finance, Member Planning, and other key officers, attended the meeting.
Chairman Randhawa stressed the need to speed up civil and electrical infrastructure work, including road improvements, streetlight installation, water supply, and other essential facilities.
He emphasized strict monitoring through a proper mechanism to ensure adherence to deadlines. The chairman instructed the Member Environment and other concerned officials to oversee landscaping, tree plantation, and beautification efforts, ensuring the use of environmentally friendly trees.
He also called for the installation of modern, aesthetically designed street-lights to enhance the area’s appeal.
Highlighting the CDA’s commitment to public welfare, Randhawa directed the immediate resolution of residents' concerns in Park Enclave, reaffirming that addressing citizens' problems remains the authority’s top priority.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight16 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package16 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik26 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP26 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured26 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan26 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners26 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar26 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide36 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday36 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics37 minutes ago