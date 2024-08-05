Open Menu

CDA Chairman Directs Expediting Work On Sewage Treatment Plants

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday emphasized the need to expedite work on sewage treatment plants to prevent water pollution in the federal capital

A sudden surge in fish deaths at Rawal Dam has raised concerns, prompted a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

He stressed the importance of sharing studies on three sewage treatment plants with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Similarly, the meeting decided to restore wetland sites, and special teams will clean drains, channels, and surrounding areas.

Section 144 will be imposed to prevent garbage dumping in drains flowing into the dam.

Furthermore, action will be taken against encroachments around drains flowing into the dam.

A special cell has been established under the supervision of DG Water Management CDA to address water pollution in Rawal Dam.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various institutions, including EPA, Punjab Small Dams, Fisheries Department, and WASA Rawalpindi.

It was told in the meeting that low oxygen levels in the water are suspected to be the cause of fish deaths, but officials await laboratory reports for a final decision.

More Stories From Pakistan