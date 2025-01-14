CDA Chairman Directs Immediate Operationalization Of Electric Feeder Buses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday directed the immediate operationalization of all buses included in the feeder routes project.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman while chairing a meeting emphasized selecting routes with high demand to ensure maximum utility.
Additionally, he instructed that daily ridership and operational expenses of the feeder buses be closely monitored.
Chairman CDA directed that the bus terminals be developed as state-of-the-art facilities, incorporating digital boards for advertising purposes to generate additional revenue.
Furthermore, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stressed the need to reduce dependency on subsidies while maintaining high standards of public service.
He instructed the relevant authorities to develop strategies to minimize reliance on subsidies and identify efficient, high-demand routes for the feeder buses.
During the meeting, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated his commitment to establishing a high-quality, cost-effective, and eco-friendly public transport network for the residents of Islamabad.
The meeting was attended by CDA members, senior officials from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the Secretary of the Islamabad Transport Authority, and other relevant authorities.
