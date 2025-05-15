CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is developing a new parking facility near the Pakistan Secretariat to resolve chronic parking issues for employees and visitors, utilizing its in-house resources to ensure cost efficiency and timely completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is developing a new parking facility near the Pakistan Secretariat to resolve chronic parking issues for employees and visitors, utilizing its in-house resources to ensure cost efficiency and timely completion.

During a surprise visit to the site on Thursday, CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed progress on the 133,729-square-foot parking area, which will accommodate over 1,000 vehicles.

The project, executed by CDA’s Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), aims to alleviate congestion around government offices and adjacent areas.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of self-reliance, directing the MPO to maximize internal capabilities.

"This initiative reflects CDA’s commitment to efficiency and institutional capacity-building,"he stated.

"By leveraging our own resources, we can address public needs swiftly while reducing dependency on external contractors."

The officials confirmed that work is underway round-the-clock to expedite completion.

The project aligns with CDA’s broader vision to enhance urban management through internal expertise. "The MPO’s proactive role sets a benchmark for other departments," Randhawa added, underscoring the goals of sustainability and improved public service.