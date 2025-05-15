Open Menu

CDA Chairman Directs In-house Development Of Parking Facility To Ease Pak Secretariat Congestion

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 08:04 PM

CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is developing a new parking facility near the Pakistan Secretariat to resolve chronic parking issues for employees and visitors, utilizing its in-house resources to ensure cost efficiency and timely completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is developing a new parking facility near the Pakistan Secretariat to resolve chronic parking issues for employees and visitors, utilizing its in-house resources to ensure cost efficiency and timely completion.

During a surprise visit to the site on Thursday, CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed progress on the 133,729-square-foot parking area, which will accommodate over 1,000 vehicles.

The project, executed by CDA’s Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), aims to alleviate congestion around government offices and adjacent areas.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of self-reliance, directing the MPO to maximize internal capabilities.

"This initiative reflects CDA’s commitment to efficiency and institutional capacity-building,"he stated.

"By leveraging our own resources, we can address public needs swiftly while reducing dependency on external contractors."

The officials confirmed that work is underway round-the-clock to expedite completion.

The project aligns with CDA’s broader vision to enhance urban management through internal expertise. "The MPO’s proactive role sets a benchmark for other departments," Randhawa added, underscoring the goals of sustainability and improved public service.

Recent Stories

Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & you ..

Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 KPIC takes action against departments over delay i ..

KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision

2 minutes ago
 AC Darazinda visits various govt educational insti ..

AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions

2 minutes ago
 Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tour ..

Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi

2 minutes ago
 KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misi ..

KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war

3 minutes ago
 Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on F ..

Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion

3 minutes ago
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in doub ..

Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case

3 minutes ago
 FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illic ..

FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures

8 minutes ago
 Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s ..

Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz

6 minutes ago
 Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per ..

Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..

24 minutes ago
 Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in ..

Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree

24 minutes ago
 7 held with 90 litres of liquor

7 held with 90 litres of liquor

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan