CDA Chairman directs inquiry into Bhara Kahu Bypass collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor Alamin Mengal on Thursday directed an inquiry into the incident of a pillar falling on the Bhara Kahu Bypass.

Taking to the media after reaching the spot, Noor ul Amin said that the accident occurred due to a crane slipping.

"The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost," he added.

The Chairman CDA assured that the incident would be fully investigated.