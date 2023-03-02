CDA Chairman Directs Inquiry Into Bhara Kahu Bypass Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor Alamin Mengal on Thursday directed an inquiry into the incident of a pillar falling on the Bhara Kahu Bypass.
Taking to the media after reaching the spot, Noor ul Amin said that the accident occurred due to a crane slipping.
"The safety and health of the labourers cannot be compromised at any cost," he added.
The Chairman CDA assured that the incident would be fully investigated.