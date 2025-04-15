CDA Chairman directs restoration of 23 water fountains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday directed swift restoration of 23 non-functional water fountains across the city, accompanied by artistic lighting.

It was decided in a meeting centered on enhancing Islamabad’s aesthetic appeal through large-scale tree plantation, beautification of major roads, and upgrading recreational facilities.

The CDA has identified five major avenues for immediate beautification include, Expressway, Margalla Road, Club Road, Park Road and Faisal Avenue.

These roads will undergo lane marking, footpath repairs, green belt development, and medians’ beautification.

Modern lighting, decorative planters, seasonal flowers, and natural boulders will be installed to enhance visual appeal.

All major roundabouts will be revamped, and mega parks will be upgraded with walking tracks, swings, and horticultural improvements.

To combat pollution, urban forest projects will be prioritized, focusing on increasing green cover and sustainable land use.

Sprinkler systems will be optimized to ensure plant survival amid water scarcity.

A mobile app will be launched to provide citizens affordable plants and seeds from CDA nurseries, promoting public participation in greening efforts.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these measures aim to elevate Islamabad’s global image while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“Our goal is to blend beauty with eco-conscious urban planning, making Islamabad a model city,” he stated.