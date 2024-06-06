CDA Chairman Directs Smart Parking Solution For Traffic Issues
Published June 06, 2024
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the adoption of smart parking management to address the rising influx of vehicles in the federal capital
Chairing a meeting on the automated parking system, he emphasized it would enhance public convenience and boost revenue.
During the briefing to Chairman CDA, it was conveyed that CDA has commenced implementing smart parking in Islamabad.
The meeting attended by the senior officers of CDA, agreed to install tracker systems on all CDA vehicles to save fuel, improve vehicle monitoring, and address fuel theft complaints.
