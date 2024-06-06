Open Menu

CDA Chairman Directs Smart Parking Solution For Traffic Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

CDA chairman directs Smart Parking Solution for traffic issues

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the adoption of smart parking management to address the rising influx of vehicles in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the adoption of smart parking management to address the rising influx of vehicles in the Federal capital.

Chairing a meeting on the automated parking system, he emphasized it would enhance public convenience and boost revenue.

During the briefing to Chairman CDA, it was conveyed that CDA has commenced implementing smart parking in Islamabad.

The meeting attended by the senior officers of CDA, agreed to install tracker systems on all CDA vehicles to save fuel, improve vehicle monitoring, and address fuel theft complaints.

APP/szm-sra

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Vehicle Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of polic ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel

13 seconds ago
 Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshor ..

Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro

14 seconds ago
 Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch S ..

Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay

16 seconds ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous c ..

Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May

8 minutes ago
 LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment ..

LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance

8 minutes ago
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliame ..

Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12

20 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road ..

IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety

20 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set ..

IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire

21 seconds ago
 Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine rac ..

Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race

23 seconds ago
 Sindh Assembly to meet on June 7

Sindh Assembly to meet on June 7

26 seconds ago
 98 percent coverage achieved in ongoing polio vacc ..

98 percent coverage achieved in ongoing polio vaccination campaign in KP

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan