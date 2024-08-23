Open Menu

CDA Chairman Directs Swift Implementation Of Digital Parking Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:15 PM

CDA chairman directs swift implementation of Digital Parking Project

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the installation of hardware for the Digital Parking Project in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the installation of hardware for the Digital Parking Project in Islamabad.

This directive comes after the development of software for the project.

The first phase of the project will focus on introducing digital parking in the city's busiest markets and marakiz.

Chairman Randhawa was chairing a meeting emphasizing the importance of taking all stakeholders, particularly local traders, into confidence to ensure the project's success.

He also directed that parking regulations and charges be finalized, drawing from experiences of other cities and international practices.

The revenue generated from digital parking will be utilized for the beautification, uplift, and repair/maintenance of markets and markiz.

Notably, Chairman Randhawa stressed the need to include a system that prioritizes senior citizens, women, and people with special needs in the digital parking project.

This move aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for vulnerable segments of society.

The swift implementation of the Digital Parking Project is expected to bring order and efficiency to Islamabad's parking management, making the city a more livable and visitor-friendly space.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali Women Market Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

7 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

8 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

7 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

7 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

7 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

7 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

7 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan