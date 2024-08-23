CDA chairman directs swift implementation of Digital Parking Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the installation of hardware for the Digital Parking Project in Islamabad.

This directive comes after the development of software for the project.

The first phase of the project will focus on introducing digital parking in the city's busiest markets and marakiz.

Chairman Randhawa was chairing a meeting emphasizing the importance of taking all stakeholders, particularly local traders, into confidence to ensure the project's success.

He also directed that parking regulations and charges be finalized, drawing from experiences of other cities and international practices.

The revenue generated from digital parking will be utilized for the beautification, uplift, and repair/maintenance of markets and markiz.

Notably, Chairman Randhawa stressed the need to include a system that prioritizes senior citizens, women, and people with special needs in the digital parking project.

This move aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for vulnerable segments of society.

The swift implementation of the Digital Parking Project is expected to bring order and efficiency to Islamabad's parking management, making the city a more livable and visitor-friendly space.