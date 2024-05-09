Open Menu

CDA Chairman Directs Timely Collection Of Auction Payments

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CDA chairman directs timely collection of auction payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday issued directive to ensure that all auction payments were collected within the specified due date.

Chairman Randhawa cautioned that individuals failing to comply with these orders will face immediate cancellation of their allotments.

Under the direction of Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chairman Randhawa presided over a pivotal meeting aimed at addressing critical operational matters.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA emphasized the timely deposit of lease extensions to maintain property leases. Non-compliance in this regard will result in the cancellation of certain leases, said a news release.

The authority responsible for managing open spaces has been tasked with resolving issues with the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and pursuing long-pending payments from them.

The Chairman acknowledged the dedication of all Board members and stressed the critical importance of their affirmative compliance.

He highlighted the necessity of exploring new revenue streams for the CDA and instructed the board to seek alternative measures to mitigate risks and foster growth.

Members of the CDA are urged to take immediate and affirmative action to ensure compliance with the directives from the Minister of Interior, with the goal of enhancing the financial stability of the Authority.

