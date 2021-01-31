CDA chairman directs to ensure cleanliness, restoration of lights in H-11 graveyard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed visited the Sector H-11 graveyard and directed the relevant authorities to ensure cleanliness, restoration of lights, carpeting of roads and the cutting of herbs.

The sanitation director, the environment director, the street lights director and others accompanied him during the visit, said a press release issued here.

The CDA chairman made this visit in response to the complaints being submitted by the citizens to the development authority.

He directed the relevant departments to complete their work immediately.

All issues should be resolved so the complaints of the citizens may be addressed on a priority basis, the chairman said.