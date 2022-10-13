CDA chairman directs to make Srinagar highway signal-free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (Retd) Mohammed Usman Younis chaired a meeting held at CDA headquarters to review various proposals for making Srinagar Highway signal-free on a permanent basis.

Member Engineering, Member planning and other officers of the traffic design wing were also present in the meeting.

The chairman directed the authority concerned to get traffic data and causality numbers and design futuristic elevated U-turns keeping in view the growing population of the Federal capital.

He further said that these designs should be eco-friendly and economical catering the needs of the city.

Moreover, Chairman CDA said that providing better facilities to the citizens of Islamabad was his utmost priority.

Furthermore, the traffic design department was directed to submit plans for these U-turns within next five days and a follow-up meeting will be held.

The chairman said that with launch of integrated bus service and new projects, traffic flow will become smooth and help in reducing fuel consumption and protection of environment.