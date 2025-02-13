CDA Chairman Discusses Tourism Recreational Projects With Welt Connect CEO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with Habil Ahmed Khan, CEO of Welt Connect, a leading the CDA headquarters on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with Habil Ahmed Khan, CEO of Welt Connect, a leading the CDA headquarters on Thursday.
The meeting, attended by Member Admin, Member Planning, DG Resources, and other senior officers, focused on advancing recreational and tourism projects in Islamabad.
During the discussions, both sides emphasized the need for immediate measures to boost the theme park and hotel industry in the Federal capital.
Chairman Randhawa highlighted that the CDA is exploring various options to develop the tourism and recreational sector, including potential joint ventures (JVs) with private entities.
Randhawa reiterated the CDA’s commitment to promoting the tourism and hospitality industry in Islamabad, stating that the authority is launching several recreational and development projects to cater to the public’s needs. “The incumbent management is dedicated to enhancing facilities for the people and creating opportunities for growth in the tourism sector,” he said.
The meeting also underscored the importance of mutual cooperation between the CDA and private stakeholders to achieve these goals. Both parties expressed their commitment to working together on future initiatives aimed at transforming Islamabad into a hub for tourism and recreational activities.
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor12 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib12 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched26 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident26 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches mass weddings for deserving families2 minutes ago
-
President for stronger trade, economic, cultural ties with Turkiye2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman discusses tourism recreational projects with Welt Connect CEO2 minutes ago
-
Court reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's plea for permanent exemption in corruption reference2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on ‘Seerat Center Lahore’ project2 minutes ago
-
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed21 minutes ago