CDA Chairman discusses tourism recreational projects with Welt Connect CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with Habil Ahmed Khan, CEO of Welt Connect, a leading the CDA headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Member Admin, Member Planning, DG Resources, and other senior officers, focused on advancing recreational and tourism projects in Islamabad.

During the discussions, both sides emphasized the need for immediate measures to boost the theme park and hotel industry in the Federal capital.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted that the CDA is exploring various options to develop the tourism and recreational sector, including potential joint ventures (JVs) with private entities.

Randhawa reiterated the CDA’s commitment to promoting the tourism and hospitality industry in Islamabad, stating that the authority is launching several recreational and development projects to cater to the public’s needs. “The incumbent management is dedicated to enhancing facilities for the people and creating opportunities for growth in the tourism sector,” he said.

The meeting also underscored the importance of mutual cooperation between the CDA and private stakeholders to achieve these goals. Both parties expressed their commitment to working together on future initiatives aimed at transforming Islamabad into a hub for tourism and recreational activities.