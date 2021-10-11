UrduPoint.com

CDA Chairman Dismay Over Hospital Pharmacy Performance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

CDA Chairman dismay over hospital pharmacy performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Monday expressed displeasure over the performance of pharmacy of its hospital and directed to take disciplinary action against the incompetent and negligent employees.

During his visit at CDA hospital, he reprimanded the staff and issued show cause notice to the pharmacy in-charge for alleviating problems of the patients.

He ordered to operationalize all four windows at the pharmacy to avoid long ques.

He instructed the member admin to stay on the spot and ensure opening of all four windows for the visitors.

The Chairman CDA also inspected the construction work of the new block in the hospital and directed completion of remaining work during next week.

He directed that facilities for treatment of hearing impaired children and cardiac disease should be provided in the new block.

Related Topics

Hearing Visit Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

27 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

42 minutes ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

1 hour ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

1 hour ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.