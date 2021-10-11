CDA Chairman dismay over hospital pharmacy performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Monday expressed displeasure over the performance of pharmacy of its hospital and directed to take disciplinary action against the incompetent and negligent employees.

During his visit at CDA hospital, he reprimanded the staff and issued show cause notice to the pharmacy in-charge for alleviating problems of the patients.

He ordered to operationalize all four windows at the pharmacy to avoid long ques.

He instructed the member admin to stay on the spot and ensure opening of all four windows for the visitors.

The Chairman CDA also inspected the construction work of the new block in the hospital and directed completion of remaining work during next week.

He directed that facilities for treatment of hearing impaired children and cardiac disease should be provided in the new block.