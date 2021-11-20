UrduPoint.com

CDA Chairman For Converting Street Lights To LED

CDA chairman for converting street lights to LED

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the formations concerned to replace the street lights with modern LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights at sector F-7 markaz to facilitate the traders

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the formations concerned to replace the street lights with modern LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights at sector F-7 markaz to facilitate the traders.

The authority's chairman issued the instructions during his visit at F-7 Markaz. He was accompanied by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shakeel Munir and senior officials of the Federal civic agency.

CDA chairman took notice of the non-functional of street lights and other basic amenities being provided to the visitors and business community at the area.

The officials of Environment Wing were asked to carryout tree plantation drive to increase green cover at the Markaz.

Similarly, directions for rehabilitation of all sit-outs and other sitting areas at the Markaz were issued to the department concerned.

On the occasion, the Chairman CDA constituted a Coordination Committee, comprising upon CDA officers and traders for promoting business and economic activities, besides immediate resolution of traders issues.

The CDA management was directed to make the parking area functional,depute security guards and install latest CCTV (Close-Circuit Television) cameras at parking areas.

The business community expressed their gratitude for road carpeting at Jinnah Supermarket.

They appreciated the incumbent management of CDA for initiating mega development projects across the city and expressed the hope that it would continue to help promote business activities in the federal capital.

