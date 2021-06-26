UrduPoint.com
CDA chairman for early completion of development work at Park Enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited Park Enclave and directed for early completion of development work at the area.

He was accompanied by, Director General Works, Director Road, Project Director Park Enclave and other senior officials of the authority.

Member Engineering, Munawar Shah briefed the chairman on construction of roads, earth work, water supply and sewerage lines in different phases of Park Enclave.

The chairman directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of development work in Park Enclave phase I by end of this year.

He asked to further improve basic civic amenities at the sector, besides expediting environmental work.

He said flowering and other saplings should be completed before monsoon to ensure maximum plantation.

He inspected the Facilitation Center and asked to complete the structure in time to facilitate the residents.

Meanwhile, the authority's chairman directed to take possession of Park Enclave III after resolving issues of build up properties.

On the occasion, the citizens expressed satisfaction over the installation of street lights and other development works in Park Enclave Phase I.

