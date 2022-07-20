CDA chairman for early completion of Rawal Dam Interchange

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Wednesday directed Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to expedite work at Rawal Dam Interchange Project to the convenience of the commuters.

The authority's chairman passed the directions during his visit at the project site where he inspected the construction works in detail.

The officials of FWO apprised the CDA chairman about the progress on the work and said both the ramps of the interchange being completed at fast pace, whereas the filling work of one ramp was also finished while the sub-grade work was underway.

Special arrangements have been made to continue work without any obstacle amid the monsoon rains, however, it was being ensured that the quality of work was not affected, the CDA chairman told.

FWO is currently executing the Rawal Dam Interchange project which was expected to be finished one month before the given deadline. The committed delivery time of the project was October 2022.

The project includes an underpass, one overhead bridge, a few slip roads, and one underpass connecting to Margalla Town.