CDA Chairman For Early Completion Of Roads' Patch Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

CDA chairman for early completion of roads' patch work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamer Ali Ahmed on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the completion of patch work on all thoroughfares in the city on fast track.

The international standard horticulture work should be carried out along Srinagar Highway for its beautification and the service road along the highway would also be upgraded, the chairman said in a meeting held here.

He asked the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to chalk out a plan to maintain traffic flow on Islamabad Expressway during construction work on Korang Bridge and PWD Bridge. The Issue of traffic congestion on Margallah Road should also be addressed, said a statement issued here.

The chairman said traffic signals around the city will be converted into smart traffic signals and fencing along major roads including Srinagar Highway and Islamabad Expressway be carried out and properly designed entry and exit points will be constructed along major arteries of the city.

He said CDA will work jointly with ITP and ICT Administration to overcome traffic issues in Islamabad.

He asked the civic agency to upgrade entire traffic related infrastructure in the city including traffic signals, lane marking, signage, lighting and horticulture.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and other senior officers of the authority, Federal capital Police and ICT Administration also attended the meeting.

