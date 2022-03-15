UrduPoint.com

CDA Chairman For Early Completion Of Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 06:48 PM

CDA chairman for early completion of Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday directed the Engineering Wing to expedite work on Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the major avenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday directed the Engineering Wing to expedite work on Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the major avenue.

The authority's chairman passed the direction during his visit at the project site the other day. He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus and officers of concerned formations.

The management of the Federal apex agency was working on multiple projects to control traffic in Islamabad through modern traffic system.

Under the project, U-turns were being constructed at various points on Srinagar Highway, one in front of G-10 while the other at G-12.

Currently, motorists have to face traffic congestion on various locations including at G-10 and G-11 signals. However after completion of the project the sectors G-9, G-10, G-11 and Police Line would be completely signal free.

Similarly, the project would provide Signal Free movement from Faqir Appi Road to Golra Road, Peshawar Mor Road to Srinagar Highway Road.

The Srinagar Highway starts from Murree Road (Kashmir Chowk) and ends near Tarnol.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Murree Visit Road Traffic Srinagar SITE Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Farrukh deplores PML-N leaders' duplicity over gov ..

Farrukh deplores PML-N leaders' duplicity over govt's economic policies

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha University Sports Gala 2022 starts on Wed ..

Sargodha University Sports Gala 2022 starts on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 More than three million flee Ukraine war, half of ..

More than three million flee Ukraine war, half of them children: UN

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets ..

Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets underway at SU

13 minutes ago
 China-built J-10CE fighter jets to significantly b ..

China-built J-10CE fighter jets to significantly boost PAF's combat capability

14 minutes ago
 Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness Worl ..

Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness World Records

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>