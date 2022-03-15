CDA chairman for early completion of Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday directed the Engineering Wing to expedite work on Srinagar Highway Signal Free Project to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the major avenue

The authority's chairman passed the direction during his visit at the project site the other day. He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus and officers of concerned formations.

The management of the Federal apex agency was working on multiple projects to control traffic in Islamabad through modern traffic system.

Under the project, U-turns were being constructed at various points on Srinagar Highway, one in front of G-10 while the other at G-12.

Currently, motorists have to face traffic congestion on various locations including at G-10 and G-11 signals. However after completion of the project the sectors G-9, G-10, G-11 and Police Line would be completely signal free.

Similarly, the project would provide Signal Free movement from Faqir Appi Road to Golra Road, Peshawar Mor Road to Srinagar Highway Road.

The Srinagar Highway starts from Murree Road (Kashmir Chowk) and ends near Tarnol.

