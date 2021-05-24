UrduPoint.com
CDA Chairman For Expediting Development Work At I-15

Mon 24th May 2021

CDA chairman for expediting development work at I-15

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Monday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the development work at sector I-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Monday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the development work at sector I-15.

He was chairing a meeting at CDA headquarters to review progress on the ongoing development projects at the sector, a news release said.

Member Engineering while giving a detailed briefing informed the authority's chairman that the development in sub-sectors of I-15 was in full swing to provide basic amenities to the locals at earliest.

Similarly, work had been started on roads, bridges, underground and overhead tanks of the sector, while the work of road subways was being carried out expeditiously.

The rest of the work would be completed in the next few months, he apprised the chairman.

He said the possession in some areas of sector I-15/3 would be handed over to the allottees before stipulated time in July-August 2021.

More Stories From Pakistan

