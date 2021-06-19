CDA chairman for expediting work at Rawal dam chowk project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited Rawal Dam Chowk to review the progress on the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited Rawal Dam Chowk to review the progress on the project.

Member and Director of the authority briefed the chairman about the pace of project and assured that the construction work would be completed by December 2021.

The project included multiple slip roads, one underpass, an over head bridge and a separate underpass connecting margalla town.

The authority's chairman directed to push forward completion date and build pace by employing more machinery and manpower to complete the same by September-October 2021.

Minimal inconvenience to public should be there during construction of this complex structure, he said adding deployment of traffic police to be made available immediately and completion of slip roads should be ensured urgently.