CDA chairman for expediting work on 7th Avenue Interchange Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited 7th Avenue Interchange Project and directed to expedite the development work on for that matter.

During his visit, he was informed that the construction work of the bridge including under pass was completed, while the work of loops from 7th avenue to Chand Tara Chowk has entered into the final stage.

The chairman CDA, while instructing the concerned departments, said that landscaping and maximum plantation should be done by identifying suitable places around the project.

Giving instruction regarding the beautification of the project, he said that the said work on the project should be started soon for which a presentation would be prepared and presented.

It may be mention that the project was launched in October 2021 and was expected to be completed in October, 2022. However, due to the keen interest taken by the incumbent CDA administration, the project would be opened to the public by 14 August, this year.