CDA Chairman For Expediting Work On Rawal Dam Interchange Project

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Thursday visited Rawal Dam Interchange project and reviewed the progress

He directed the concerned formation that flyover from Rawal Dam Chowk to Sarina hotel be opened by January 2022 after completing development work while construction work on remaining portions be completed within three months before deadline.

Chairman CDA warned the project director that no laxity in this context be tolerated.

Instructions were further issued that all resources should be utilized for the speedy completion of the construction work and as well as to ensure high quality of work.

In addition, instructions were issued to ensure that the flow of traffic should not be affected due to construction work.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA also instructed SSP Traffic to coordinate with the relevant staff of CDA while the traffic police and CDA officers together formulate an effective traffic plan so that the construction work does not cause any disruption to the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the authority's chairman suspended two officials over absence of duty during his visit at one window facilitation centre.

The Director Revenue and the Deputy Director Revenue were immediately removed from office due to absent from duty. On this occasion, the CDA management said that no negligence will be tolerated in all the efforts made for the convenience of the people.

Furthermore, the CDA management has said that working in a new environment requires more efforts and dedication.

Officers and employees will have to change their attitudes. Under One Window, all staff are now working under one roof in the new environment, which will increase efficiency. Furthermore, incentives will be given to officers and employees who will perform well.

