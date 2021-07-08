UrduPoint.com
CDA Chairman For Improving Water Supply In Islamabad

CDA chairman for improving water supply in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed in view of rising temperature in the federal capital, Thursday directed the water directorate to improve water supply in sectoral areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed in view of rising temperature in the Federal capital, Thursday directed the water directorate to improve water supply in sectoral areas of the city.

During his visit at Rawal Water Treatment Plant, Director Water Supply, Sardar Zimri briefed the chairman over water situation in the capital city.

Zamri said treated water from the Plant was being provided to the residents of Sector G-7, G-8 and I-8.

He said his directorate was making all out efforts to ensure maximum water supply to the capital residents, adding that around four million gallons of water had been added to supply from Simli Dam.

It may be mention here that the federal apex agency has saved over 20 million gallons of water after fixing leakages in various localities.

