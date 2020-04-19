UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chairman For Provision Of Civic Amenities In Park Enclave-I

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

CDA Chairman for provision of civic amenities in Park Enclave-I

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed for provision of all civic amenities in Park Enclave I as almost Development work has been completed in said sector.

He said that security guards will be deployed and horticulture works shall commence from Monday.

Further security cameras installation will also be started.  It has also been approved that a facilitation centre be established on pattern of one established at sector G-7. This will be consisted of house police, utility services, and CDA inquiry.

Further lying of cable lines has also been principally approved.

Furthermore, Sanitation services shall be started from next week at park enclave as well.

As the development of Park Enclave-II is also on cards the civic amenities shall start for the completed project. The Rawal Dam Chowk interchange will serve traffic moving towards Taramri as well as park enclave. Similarly, instructions have been issued to design an access road through underpass for park enclave connecting the same with park road.

Related Topics

Police Road Dam Traffic Same Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.