CDA Chairman for provision of civic amenities in Park Enclave-I

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed for provision of all civic amenities in Park Enclave I as almost Development work has been completed in said sector.

He said that security guards will be deployed and horticulture works shall commence from Monday.

Further security cameras installation will also be started. It has also been approved that a facilitation centre be established on pattern of one established at sector G-7. This will be consisted of house police, utility services, and CDA inquiry.

Further lying of cable lines has also been principally approved.

Furthermore, Sanitation services shall be started from next week at park enclave as well.

As the development of Park Enclave-II is also on cards the civic amenities shall start for the completed project. The Rawal Dam Chowk interchange will serve traffic moving towards Taramri as well as park enclave. Similarly, instructions have been issued to design an access road through underpass for park enclave connecting the same with park road.