CDA chairman for revamping rural health centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday called for an ambitious revamping plan aimed at improving Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs).

The CDA chairman while chairing a meeting directed the implementation of steps aimed at introducing "one patient, one ID" system.

He instructed the development of a comprehensive business model for BHUs and RHCs for generating essential revenue resources for the uplift and maintenance of these health related infrastructure.

The Executive Director of Capital Hospital briefed the meeting on new health initiatives to improve health facilities at the hospital.

He stated that the process of hiring specialists and doctors was under process, bio metric attendance for all CDA employees as well as electronic medical record and online leave record system for CDA employees being ensured.

He informed that many IT based interventions have been introduced to stop pilferage of medicine and streamlining the overall procurement processes for more transparency.

Chairman CDA instructed to explore the option for solarization if the CDA Hospital. He directed to take steps to outsource janitorial services and repair/maintenance work. Randhawa stressed the importance of equipping health facilities with modern tools and resources to better meet community needs.

He expressed his commitment to overseeing the management and execution of these initiatives, ensuring a more integrated and efficient health infrastructure for the citizens of Islamabad.