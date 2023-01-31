CDA chairman for setting up sports academies in parks

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Tuesday directed to establish sports academies in all the major parks to further promote healthy activities among the children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Tuesday directed to establish sports academies in all the major parks to further promote healthy activities among the children.

Chairing an important meeting on matters related to the environment, the Chairman also directed to install organic signage made up of wood and stone at prominent places in all the parks to facilitate the visitors. A birds' home should also be set up at the F-9 Park Islamabad, he added.

Amin got a detailed briefing on the environmental issues during the meeting which was attended by CDA Member Environment and other senior officers.

The meeting also approved the establishment of parks in Sector I-11 of Islamabad.

The CDA Chairman also passed directives to plant some 0.5 million saplings of different types across the city during the spring season. The saplings should be compatible with the local environment, he added.

He said the participation of volunteers and civil society should be ensured during the upcoming spring season plantation campaign.

Amin also underlined the need for geo-tagging of plantations to ensure the protection of saplings through digital monitoring.

He also directed the Human Resource Department to immediately initiate the process of hiring forest guards for the vacant posts in the Margalla Forest Area. Four more plants, nurseries should be established in the city to promote plantation, he added.