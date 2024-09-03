CDA Chairman For Strict Monitoring Of Dengue Breeding Spots
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday emphasized the need for thorough monitoring of potential breeding spots for dengue.
Chairing a meeting on dengue prevention measures in the twin cities, he directed that fumigation and spraying at these identified spots must be ensured.
It was highlighted in the briefing that the total number of reported cases this year is lower as compared to the same period last year.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to enhance surveillance through the entomologists in the twin cities.
The meeting also considered acquiring the services of the additional entomologists to further strengthen Islamabad’s capacity for surveillance if there is increase in the number of dengue cases in the coming days.
He further stressed the importance of coordination between the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in tackling dengue, especially in the boundary areas of the twin cities.
Chairman Randhawa urged that all available resources be utilized for dengue prevention and called for a robust awareness campaign to educate the public on preventive measures.
He highlighted that along with preventive actions, it is essential to maintain effective communication between the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure the success of dengue control efforts.
The meeting was attended by the senior officers from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E-transfer policy to ensure impartiality, merit: Minister39 seconds ago
-
Govt providing necessary help for economic prosperity of Balochistan: Rana43 seconds ago
-
MNA Rashidi visits National Book Foundation46 seconds ago
-
Minister Muqam offers condolences to Chaudhry Nisar's sister's passing49 seconds ago
-
PMD forecast widespread rain across Sindh, northeast Balochistan, south Punjab55 seconds ago
-
Trader killed during dacoity11 minutes ago
-
Welding mechanic electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Food delivery rider arrested for stealing motorbikes11 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy being evolved for metro bus service in Faisalabad: DG FDA11 minutes ago
-
Two days health, wellness expo on Sept 411 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi briefs MNA Faryal Talpur on development projects in Karachi11 minutes ago