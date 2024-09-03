Open Menu

CDA Chairman For Strict Monitoring Of Dengue Breeding Spots

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM

CDA chairman for strict monitoring of dengue breeding spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday emphasized the need for thorough monitoring of potential breeding spots for dengue.

Chairing a meeting on dengue prevention measures in the twin cities, he directed that fumigation and spraying at these identified spots must be ensured.

It was highlighted in the briefing that the total number of reported cases this year is lower as compared to the same period last year.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to enhance surveillance through the entomologists in the twin cities.

The meeting also considered acquiring the services of the additional entomologists to further strengthen Islamabad’s capacity for surveillance if there is increase in the number of dengue cases in the coming days.

He further stressed the importance of coordination between the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in tackling dengue, especially in the boundary areas of the twin cities.

Chairman Randhawa urged that all available resources be utilized for dengue prevention and called for a robust awareness campaign to educate the public on preventive measures.

He highlighted that along with preventive actions, it is essential to maintain effective communication between the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure the success of dengue control efforts.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Rawalpindi Same Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

7 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

8 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

8 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

12 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

21 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

21 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan