CDA chairman for strict monitoring of dengue breeding spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday emphasized the need for thorough monitoring of potential breeding spots for dengue.

Chairing a meeting on dengue prevention measures in the twin cities, he directed that fumigation and spraying at these identified spots must be ensured.

It was highlighted in the briefing that the total number of reported cases this year is lower as compared to the same period last year.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to enhance surveillance through the entomologists in the twin cities.

The meeting also considered acquiring the services of the additional entomologists to further strengthen Islamabad’s capacity for surveillance if there is increase in the number of dengue cases in the coming days.

He further stressed the importance of coordination between the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in tackling dengue, especially in the boundary areas of the twin cities.

Chairman Randhawa urged that all available resources be utilized for dengue prevention and called for a robust awareness campaign to educate the public on preventive measures.

He highlighted that along with preventive actions, it is essential to maintain effective communication between the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure the success of dengue control efforts.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.