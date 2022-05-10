(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed Tuesday directed the engineering wing to upgrade the emergency block of Capital hospital with provision of state-of-the-art machinery to provide modern treatment facilities to the patients.

During his visit at the hospital he directed to start a triage facility for the patients coming in the emergency. Under the facility the patients would be divided into three different categories.

The patients having cough, cold, fever should be kept in green color. The second category includes patients with heart, liver, kidney and gastroenteritis in yellow and the third category includes critically ill patients such as road accident, heart attack, injuries and those who need immediate medical attention be placed in the red color category.

The CDA chairman directed for expansion of administration block by extending it to three to four stories which had become vacant after the construction of a new block in the hospital.

In that regard, orders were issued to the engineering wing to prepare a feasibility report and submit it for approval in the next meeting.

During the visit, he was also briefed about the newly recruited specialists and paramedical staff in the hospital. He was informed that more new specialties have also been introduced in the hospital including Mesofacial Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Endocrinology, Neurosurgery, Clinical Psychology and others.

The authority's chairman directed that these departments should be activated immediately so that patients could be provided quality health facilities.

He further directed that steps should be taken to provide round the clock services including emergency, laboratory, MRI, CT scan and ultrasound.

Similarly, plans should be made to relocate the offices of Rescue 1122 to a suitable location so that this emergency service can be fully utilized more effectively.

He further directed that the repair work of off-road ambulances should be completed and made operational as soon as possible so that the best medical facilities could be provided to the citizens.