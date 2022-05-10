UrduPoint.com

CDA Chairman For Upgrading Capital Hospital's Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:59 PM

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emergency

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed Tuesday directed the engineering wing to upgrade the emergency block of Capital hospital with provision of state-of-the-art machinery to provide modern treatment facilities to the patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed Tuesday directed the engineering wing to upgrade the emergency block of Capital hospital with provision of state-of-the-art machinery to provide modern treatment facilities to the patients.

During his visit at the hospital he directed to start a triage facility for the patients coming in the emergency. Under the facility the patients would be divided into three different categories.

The patients having cough, cold, fever should be kept in green color. The second category includes patients with heart, liver, kidney and gastroenteritis in yellow and the third category includes critically ill patients such as road accident, heart attack, injuries and those who need immediate medical attention be placed in the red color category.

The CDA chairman directed for expansion of administration block by extending it to three to four stories which had become vacant after the construction of a new block in the hospital.

In that regard, orders were issued to the engineering wing to prepare a feasibility report and submit it for approval in the next meeting.

During the visit, he was also briefed about the newly recruited specialists and paramedical staff in the hospital. He was informed that more new specialties have also been introduced in the hospital including Mesofacial Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Endocrinology, Neurosurgery, Clinical Psychology and others.

The authority's chairman directed that these departments should be activated immediately so that patients could be provided quality health facilities.

He further directed that steps should be taken to provide round the clock services including emergency, laboratory, MRI, CT scan and ultrasound.

Similarly, plans should be made to relocate the offices of Rescue 1122 to a suitable location so that this emergency service can be fully utilized more effectively.

He further directed that the repair work of off-road ambulances should be completed and made operational as soon as possible so that the best medical facilities could be provided to the citizens.

Related Topics

Attack Visit Road Accident Rescue 1122 Capital Development Authority Best

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for strict border control, coordina ..

Prime Minister for strict border control, coordinated mechanism to curb smugglin ..

40 seconds ago
 Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax c ..

Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax collection drive

42 seconds ago
 Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Repo ..

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Report

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements of processions h ..

CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

5 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of o ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

5 minutes ago
 Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.