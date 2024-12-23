Open Menu

CDA Chairman Greets Christian Employees On Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 07:21 PM

CDA chairman greets Christian employees on Christmas

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with CDA members, participated in a vibrant Christmas celebration on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with CDA members, participated in a vibrant Christmas celebration on Monday.

During the event, the Chairman CDA extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Christian employees of the authority and cut a ceremonial Christmas cake.

During the occasion, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that Christmas embodies the message of love, peace, and brotherhood.

He paid tribute to the contributions of the Christian community, acknowledging their pivotal role in the development and progress of Islamabad.

He noted that Christian employees are an integral pillar of the city's growth and prosperity.Chairman CDA further stated that the Christmas celebration is a symbol of unity and harmony.

He highlighted that Prophet Jesus Christ brought a universal message of love, compassion, and peace for humanity.

He urged people from all religions to work together to strengthen the nation, reflecting the vision of Pakistan's founder, who emphasized equality among all faiths.

Reaffirming his commitment to the well-being of the Christian community, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa assured that every possible step would be taken to support and uplift them.

He also appreciated the dedication of Christian employees in the authority, noting that Christmas allowances had been disbursed to all Christian staff ahead of the festive season as a gesture of gratitude. The event concluded with a spirit of togetherness, highlighting CDA's commitment to fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity.

