CDA chairman hails Pak-Army sacrifices to defend motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Ameen Mengal Thursday hailed Pakistan Army for their matchless efforts in maintaining law and order and defending country's frontiers.

Addressing a Candle Light Vigil organized by civil society he emphasized honoring the martyrs and their families.

The families of martyrs and their memorials attributed to them are very sacred to us, said the chairman adding that honoring the martyrs is proof of the survival of any nation.

The Chairman CDA also lit candles to pay homage to the martyrs the Pakistan Monument was illuminated in green.

Noor ul Ameen Mengal presented flowers at the martyrs' memorial.

The officials of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry also presented flowers.

The participants of the ceremony also lit candles to pay their respects to the martyrs. Students and citizens of various cadet colleges and schools also saluted the martyrs.

A special prayer was also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs