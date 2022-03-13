CDA chairman inaugurates Hill Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority(CDA) Aamer Ali Ahmed inaugurated Hill Park located on 3rd Road Sector G-10/4 here on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Member Finance, officers of the relevant formations and representatives business community were also present.

The authority's chairman also kicked off the Spring Tree Plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling at Hill Park whereas the officials of Environment department also planted more than 500 trees during the opening ceremony of the park.

The CDA chairman directed the departments concerned to take further steps for proper lighting system at area, besides improving jogging track to provide healthy activities to the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the site of Park was inactive due to piles of garbage.

The CDA management, removed the debris on war footing and developed the park to provide healthy and recreational facilities to the citizens.

Chairman CDA while instructing the concerned formations further said that more than three lakh large size plants should be planted in the city during spring tree plantation drive.

The park also has other facilities for children to play, including swings, walkways,jogging track, cycling track. In the same way, to keep the environment green and fresh, seasonal flowers of different colors have been planted in the park so that the citizens visiting the park can fully enjoy the atmosphere. Necessary security arrangements including benches for sitting in the park have also been made.