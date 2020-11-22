CDA chairman inaugurates 'Lotus Lake' at Shakarparian

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed inaugurated 'Lotus Lake' at Shakarparian here on Sunday.

The civic agency has restored the Lake, taking cognizance of the long standing demand by the Federal capital residents.

According to CDA statement, the Lake was constructed in 1970 that was demolished in 2006 due to the construction of cultural complex.

However, the authority has rebuild the lake along with a family park to promote the tourism and providing recreational facilities to the locals.

The CDA chairman was taking special interest in construction and beautification of tourist spots in the capital city.

It was the first time since 2009 that CDA has constructed a family park, said the statement.

Only families will be allowed in the park. Natural beauty of the sites considered while constructing family park and lake.

Park has been constructed without disturbing the terrain of the site.

Stones and woods have been used for making the sitting places in the park.

To maintain the natural beauty of the park, the CDA has planted saplings and grass, the statement added.