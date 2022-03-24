CDA chairman inaugurates Pakistan Movement Park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman on Thursday inaugurated the Pakistan Movement Park in Sector H-8 here, aimed at apprising the young generation of freedom movement and sacrifices rendered for the great cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman on Thursday inaugurated the Pakistan Movement Park in Sector H-8 here, aimed at apprising the young generation of freedom movement and sacrifices rendered for the great cause.

The park built along with the Islamabad Highway under the shadow of the largest National Flag has a walk-through history museum as well as two-dimensional and 3D-designed walls on which the history of Pakistan dates back to its inception.

The biggest migration is pictured so that the new generation can have a historical awareness of the Independence of Pakistan and to remember the great sacrifices made during the migration.

The park is first of its kind in Pakistan, which has been built in this style.

A proposal to digitize images of sacrifices made during the Pakistan Movement in the park is also under consideration.

In light with direction of CDA's Management, work is underway to provide other facilities in the park, like swings, walkways, jogging track and cycling track for children.

In order to keep the environment green and fresh, seasonal flowers of different colours are being planted in the park so that the citizens visiting the park can fully enjoy the atmosphere.

Apart from this, benches, lighting, security, parking and other necessary arrangements for sitting in the park are also being made expeditiously.