Open Menu

CDA Chairman Inspects Development Work In Sectors E-12, C-14

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

CDA chairman inspects development work in sectors E-12, C-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted inspections in Sectors E-12 and C-14 on Sunday, directing the officials to expedite development work and take strict action against illegal constructions and encroachments.

During his visit, Randhawa emphasized zero tolerance for compromised construction quality and ordered the immediate removal of encroachments on CDA land.

"There will be no compromise on standards," he stated, instructing the installation of main gates in E-12 and modern LED lighting on roads.

He also called for completing infrastructure in E-12’s sub-sectors to facilitate plot handovers.

In Sector C-14, where 65% of development work is complete, Randhawa directed the release of funds to ensure timely project completion.

He also mandated LED lighting for the area’s roads.

Additionally, the chairman ordered a crackdown on illegal constructions near Margalla National Park and Margalla Road, including utility disconnections and public awareness campaigns.

"CDA land will be cleared of illegal occupants," he warned, urging the public to avoid investing in unauthorized properties.

Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to planned development, vowing to utilize all resources to safeguard public land.

The visit was attended by senior CDA and Islamabad Administration officials.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

21 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan