CDA Chairman Inspects Different Ongoing Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Saturday visited various ongoing development projects in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Saturday visited various ongoing development projects in the city.

Member Engineering, Member Finance, Member Planning, Member Estate, Member Environment, and officers of concerned formations accompanied the Chairman during these visits.

Visiting Park Enclave Phase-II and III, he inspected the progress of development works on the project.

Chairman CDA directed that the speed of development work should be accelerated and superior quality work should be ensured.

He further said that the possession of the developed plots in Park Enclave II and III should be handed over to the owners immediately.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal also visited Sector I-15 and reviewed the development works.

While expressing his dissatisfaction over the substandard work, he also reprimanded the officers.

He said that he will not compromise the quality of work and no laxity will be tolerated. He further directed that the quality of work which is not good should be improved within two weeks.

He said that he will visit again after two weeks. He added that, if there is no improvement in the work, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officers.

Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal also visited Nelore Residencia, a project for overseas Pakistanis. Chairman CDA also inspected the various segments of the project in detail. Chairman CDA inspected the completed model apartments under the project.

Chairman CDA Captain Noor Amin Mengal also visited CDA Nursery. On this occasion, Chairman CDA said that more steps should be taken to increase the production of the nursery. Chairman CDA further said that the nursery is established on a wide area that should be fully utilized. Chairman CDA said that the nursery will be made more productive by involving civil society.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Amin Mengal said that development work in the city, especially sector development, is our priority.

He said that the development works will be completed in the sectors which are stalled for decades.

